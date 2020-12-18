Russian cosmonauts get first COVID-19 jabs

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Vaccination of Russian cosmonauts and staff of the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center against COVID-19 has begun, the state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.

"Roscosmos cosmonauts and staff of the Cosmonaut Training Center joined the mass vaccination effort that began on December 15, 2020," the statement by the corporation reads.

Roscosmos informed that cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Nikolai Chub got the first vaccine shot and are to receive the second shot in three weeks.