Moscow records 7,215 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Another 7,215 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 679,163, the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Friday.

On the previous day, 6,730 infections were recorded in the city, the increase stands at 1.1%.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,920 patients recovered in Moscow, while 77 people died from COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 518,889 people recovered in the Russian capital and 9,722 died. Currently, there are 150,552 active cases in the city.