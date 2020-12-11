Russia documents 28,585 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia has documented 28,585 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total amount of cases reaching 2,597,711, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Friday.

In relative terms, the increase rate reaches 1.1%, the crisis center noted.

In the past 24 hours, 7,215 cases of COVID-19 have been documented in Moscow, 3,779 in St. Petersburg, 1,370 in the Moscow Region, 495 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 427 in Karelia and 407 in the Arkhangelsk Region.

Currently, there are 491,978 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.