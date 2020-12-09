Russia among top three by number of PCR COVID-19 tests per 1 million people

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. Russia is among top three countries by the number of COVID-19 tests per 1 million people, said Anna Popova, head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

According to the presentation given at an international conference in St. Petersburg, the US is at the top of the ranking with 620,000 tests per 1 million people, the UK comes second with 573,000 tests and Russia is third with 570,000 tests per 1 million people.

"A very important indicator is used - the number of PCR tests per one million people. Russia is in the top three here, as of today. These numbers vary slightly every day. Some days, Russia takes the second place, the other day this situation changes," Popova said.

She noted that the statistics applies only to countries with over 10 million people. "The case is that with smaller populations intensive indicators look different," she explained.