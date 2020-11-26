Russia’s emergencies ministry sends 100th humanitarian convoy to Donbass

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s emergencies ministry has sent the 100th humanitarian convoy to Donbass.

"The convoy has been dispatched from the Don rescue center for the Donetsk and Lugansk republics. It will deliver some 95 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Donbass," a ministry spokesman told TASS on Thursday, adding that humanitarian cargoes include medical products and pharmaceuticals.

The convoy is heading to the Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan border crossing points.

Russia’s emergencies ministry has been sending humanitarian aid to Donetsk and Lugansk since 2014. The previous humanitarian convoy was sent from Russia to Donbass in late October. According to the latest update, Russian humanitarian convoys have delivered more than 85,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics since August 2014.