Putin urges broader international cooperation in anti-drug fight

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 16. /TASS/. The drug threat is global and it is important to step up international cooperation in the fight against it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the country’s Security Council on Monday.

"I have already said that the drug threat is global," the Russian leader stressed.

"That is why, we should develop international anti-drug cooperation more actively, first of all, within the framework of such reputable and influential structures as the United Nations Organization, BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa], the CSTO [the Collective Security Treaty Organization] and the SCO [the Shanghai Cooperation Organization]," Putin said.

It is important "to expand the exchange of information and the experience of countering transnational, cross-border drug crimes," the Russian leader stressed.