Moscow mayor points to decline in coronavirus hospitalizations

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Coronavirus discharges surpassed new admissions in Moscow in the past two days for the first time in weeks, the city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"For the first time in weeks, hospital discharges surpassed new admissions in the past two days, which eased the burden on hospitals," Sobyanin pointed out.

According to him, about 2,700 coronavirus patients have been admitted to temporary hospitals. Sobyanin added that those hospitals were equipped better than other medical facilities because they had been designed to combat the coronavirus.

"We admit about 1,200 patients to the hospitals every day, it’s a lot, but about the same number of people are discharged from hospitals. In the past two days, the number of hospital admissions declined," the Moscow mayor noted. "Moscow also has enough medicine to treat coronavirus patients at home," he noted, adding that only patients in serious and critical condition were taken to the hospitals.

Moscow has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide. As many as 413,928 patients have been identified in the city so far. A total of 303,831 patients have recovered and 6,644 have died.