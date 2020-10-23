Russia is among world leaders in coronavirus testing coverage, minister says

VERONA /Italy/, October 23. /TASS/. Russia has reached one of the highest coronavirus testing coverages in the world, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday, speaking at the 13th Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona via video link.
"We have one of the highest levels of testing among countries," Murashko noted, underlining that there are 200 test kits to detect coronavirus and antibodies and 80 of them are made by Russian.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, more than 41.7 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,130,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 1,480,646 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,119,251 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 25,525 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.
The 13th Eurasian Economic Forum is held in Verona between October 22 and 23. The forum is attended by Russian and Italian business leaders, heads of business associations, governors, politicians, experts as well as high-ranking representatives of other countries.