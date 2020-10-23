Russia is among world leaders in coronavirus testing coverage, minister says

VERONA /Italy/, October 23. /TASS/. Russia has reached one of the highest coronavirus testing coverages in the world, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday, speaking at the 13th Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona via video link.

"We have one of the highest levels of testing among countries," Murashko noted, underlining that there are 200 test kits to detect coronavirus and antibodies and 80 of them are made by Russian.