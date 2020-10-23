Number of PCR tests conducted in Moscow surpasses 10 mln

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The number of PCR tests for the presence of the coronavirus conducted in Moscow has surpassed 10 mln, as many as 90,000 tests of this type are conducted in the city daily, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova told journalists on Friday.

"The total number of tests for the presence of COVID-19 conducted in the capital has surpassed 10 mln. A quality mass testing is extremely important in the fight against the pandemic, so we constantly work on expanding its volumes. To date, in Moscow, city, federal, and private laboratories on average conduct as many as 90,000 tests for the presence of the coronavirus daily," she said.

The deputy mayor noted that currently in Moscow registration for enzyme immunoassay testing and PCR-testing is open to general public. Additionally, residents with symptoms of acute respiratory infection, patients with pneumonia, and all those cohabiting with a patient with the confirmed coronavirus infection are mandatorily tested for the presence of the coronavirus.

Additionally, the testing for the presence of the coronavirus is a mandatory condition for the patients of non-infectious hospitals, including scheduled hospitalizations.

Moscow is in the first place in Russia by the number of coronavirus infections, the number of detected cases has been growing recently. In all, 386,908 cases of the infection have been detected in the city, 5,478 of them - over the past 24 hours. 285,271 patients have recovered with 6,249 fatalities.