Moscow records another 62 coronavirus deaths

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 62 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement.

"Another 62 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus have died in Moscow," the statement reads.

The city’s overall coronavirus death toll has reached 6,249.

Moscow, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide, has recently seen a rise in infections.

The city has so far recorded 381,430 cases, with 4,413 patients identified in the past day. A total of 282,492 coronavirus patients have recovered in Moscow.