Kremlin excludes Russia could supply faulty lung ventilators to US

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin excludes the possibility that artificial lung ventilators shipped to the US by Russia in spring could have been of low quality, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated to journalists on Wednesday, commenting on the situation around the disposal of Russian lung ventilators in the US.

Responding to a question, whether the Russian side could have shipped faulty devices to the US, the Kremlin representative said: "No, this couldn’t have [happened]." "These artificial lung ventilators are widely used in medical institutions in Russia in various cities," the spokesman said. He stated that any device may sometimes malfunction and require repair. "Arguments that they were designated for a different voltage are also questionable, because there are converters, surge protectors, and so on, there are no problems with that," he added.

The spokesman recalled that this aid was sent at a critical moment for the US and other countries due to the spread of the coronavirus. "That is why, everything that was within our power, within technological and technical capacities of Russia, was done in order to send this aid," he said. "That was at that moment, and what the American colleagues decided to do with it, that’s not our issue anymore," the Kremlin representative noted.

He emphasized that during that period, "many countries were exchanging aid," despite "rare ugly attempts to politicize it." "We have always been against [politicizing the issue of aid in the conditions of the pandemic]," the spokesman added.

On Tuesday, the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed to TASS earlier reports on the disposal of 45 lung ventilators delivered to the US from Russia this spring.

In April, Russian artificial lung ventilators were delivered to warehouses in New York and New Jersey where due to the spread of the coronavirus a possible shortage of this medical equipment was expected. However, the FEMA explained that the situation there improved which meant that the devices were not needed but were still kept in reserve. The FEMA representative did not respond to a request to specify whether the disposal of devices was related to any problems with their use or a malfunction.