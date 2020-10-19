Placebo doses to be slashed in one of coronavirus vaccine trials in Russia

KIROV, October 19. /TASS/. The ratio of participants who will get a placebo to those getting the actual vaccine in the clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chumakov Center will be one to two, General Director of the center Aydar Ishmukhametov said Monday at a press conference in Kirov.

On Monday, the clinical trials of the inactivated whole-virion coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products began in the regional center. According to Ishmukhametov, it is common practice that some participants get a placebo in the trials to determine a vaccine’s efficiency.

"The trials include 300 people. Usually, if a new medicine is used, then the [vaccine-placebo ratio] is one to one, or 50% each. However, the moment comes in the pandemic when we need to reduce the number of people getting placebo, therefore, [it will be] one to two," he noted.