Pandemic reveals gaps in treatment of non-communicable diseases, Health Minister says

United Nations, September 24. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus infection has revealed gaps in aid provided to patients with non-communicable diseases in all countries, including Russia. However, due to the timely and systemic approach Russia quickly managed to stabilize the situation with the treatment of these patients in the period of the pandemic, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"The pandemic has revealed gaps in regularity and volume of planned therapeutic and preventive aid to the population which became a serious challenge requiring flexibility and fine-tuning of healthcare systems of all countries without exception. The prevention of non-communicable diseases is one of the priorities in the healthcare sphere for Russia," the minister said during a high-level meeting of the special UN group on control and prevention of non-communicable diseases. The meeting was held within the framework of the UN General Assembly high-level week.

He specified that thanks to the country’s effective systemic approach to the fight against the non-communicable diseases and implementation of innovative methods of prevention and diagnostics, Russia could quickly stabilize the situation with providing aid to patients in this category during the pandemic.

The minister noted that during the pandemic patients with cancer, diabetes, those on hemodialysis were receiving timely medical aid. However, some medical aid, including some surgeries on the locomotive apparatus had to be temporarily suspended. "Today we restored the full volume of medical aid, although we continue to treat the patients with the coronavirus infection. The access to medical aid for all Russian citizens without exception was ensured by the system of the compulsory health insurance," he added.

"During the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection we once again ascertained the necessity of a timely control and prevention of non-communicable diseases and the risk factors of their development," the head of the Health Ministry concluded.

According to the latest statistics, over 32,126,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 982,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 1,128,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 929,829 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 19,948 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.