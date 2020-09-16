Expert says risk to meet person emitting coronavirus after recovery is very low

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. A long period of emitting the coronavirus after recovery is very rare and the chance of meeting this infection carrier in the street is very low, specialist in dangerous infections Vladislav Zhemchugov said on Wednesday.

Russia’s chief sanitary doctor and head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said that according to foreign specialists those who have recovered from the disease may emit the virus for up to 90 days. In Russia, there have been cases when patients emitted the virus for 48 days after recovering.

"It is necessary not to sow panic that this is the case for everyone, but these are really isolated cases. I believe it could be one [person] in 10,000. Accordingly, meeting such a person <...> is very difficult, I think," Zhemchugov said in an interview with the Russia-24 channel.

Chief specialist for infectious diseases of Russia’s Health Ministry, Professor Vladimir Chulanov, earlier told TASS that the recovery is confirmed by two negative tests for the coronavirus and there are no grounds for imposing any restrictions on those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19.