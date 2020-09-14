Over 250 Moscow residents inoculated against COVID-19

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Over 250 Moscow residents over the past five days got inoculated against the coronavirus, the vast majority of them are in good health, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

"Over the past five days of clinical trials of the vaccine against the coronavirus infection over 250 Moscow residents got inoculated at the seven centers that opened first. Doctors closely monitor the health condition of the vaccinated. The absolute majority is in excellent health - 75% of the participants today do not observe any symptoms or ailments," the crisis center said.