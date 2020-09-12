COVID-19 vaccine shipped to all Russian regions to be delivered on September 14

SERTOLOVO, September 12. /TASS/. The first batches of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine have been shipped to all regions of the country, delivery is expected until Monday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Saturday.

"The first batches of the vaccine for testing the supply chain have already been shipped, we are now checking the delivery system so that the staff gets to know it. The first small batches have already been shipped to all regions, the Leningrad region will also receive [the vaccine] among the first ones. In fact, the first samples of the vaccine will be delivered by Monday," he said.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said the vaccine created by the N. F. Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology had shown its effectiveness and safety on the outcomes of clinical trials. It was created on a platform that had been used for the development of a number of other vaccines. On August 15, the Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of vaccine production.

The Minister also added that the use of the vaccine "must be verified at every stage," so every stage is tested. He also said that clinical studies of the second domestic vaccine against coronavirus are now being completed and, according to the minister, the tests are proceeding as planned.