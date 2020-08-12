All volunteers inoculated with Vector vaccine in good health — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. All fourteen volunteers who received the vaccine against the novel coronavirus developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology are feeling well, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told TASS on Wednesday.

"Trials of the EpiVacCorona peptide antigen-based vaccine developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing are being conducted as planned in strict coordination with the schedule. As of August 12, 14 volunteers were inoculated. The volunteers are in good health," the sanitary watchdog said.

The agency noted that following the results of the observation of health condition of the first stage participants for five days, a decision will be made on the second inoculation of the first stage volunteers and the first inoculation of the second stage volunteers will begin. "During stage two, the placebo-controlled one, two groups of volunteers will be inoculated, 86 people in all. The first group will be vaccinated twice with the EpiVacCorona vaccine with a 21-day interval. The second group will receive placebo," the press service added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reported on August 11 that the first vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection worldwide had been registered in Russia. According to Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the president meant the preparation developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.