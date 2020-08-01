Abkhazia lifts curbs to reopen border with Russia

SUKHUM, August 1. /TASS/. Abkhazia has lifted the restrictions, imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, on crossing the border with Russia, the Abkhazian presidential spokesperson, Marianna Kvitsinia told TASS on Saturday.

"The border [with Russia] can be unimpededly crossed both by pedestrians and vehicles," she said.

Abkhazian Prime Minister Alexander Ankvab said that the border was reopened immediately by the republic after the Russian prime minister had signed a corresponding order.

"At the moment, the border is not overcrowded, but there are lots of those willing to cross it. No negative coronavirus tests are required," he said at a news conference.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had signed an order to reopen the Russian-Abkhazian border.