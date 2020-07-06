Moscow doctors travel to Kazakhstan to provide assistance in the fight against COVID-19

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. A team of 22 Moscow doctors of various specialties has left for Kazakhstan to provide assistance to that country in the fight against the coronavirus, the Moscow Healthcare Department said on its website on Monday.

"A team of 22 Moscow doctors has left for Kazakhstan to assist local specialists in treating COVID-19 patients. The multidisciplinary medical team is led by neurosurgeon Alexei Tokarev, deputy head of the Moscow Healthcare Department, and Ruslan Maer, head of the organizational and methodological department of surgery at the Moscow Healthcare Department. This is the first interstate medical visit by doctors of the Moscow Healthcare Department to provide assistance in the fight against the coronavirus," the report said.

The team includes a pulmonologist, cardiologist, epidemiologist and other specialists who have extensive experience of treating coronavirus patients, doctors from Moscow’s leading hospitals, such as the Infectious Diseases Hospital No. 2 and the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Medicine.

Specialists from the Russian capital will assess the situation in the county and provide advisory and diagnostic support to doctors at local hospitals. They will visit hospitals for COVID-19 patients, provide assistance in converting hospitals, examine patients and hold seminars for doctors of various specialties.

Teams of Moscow doctors were earlier sent to several Russian regions, including Dagestan, the Vladimir and Pskov regions, Kamchatka and Tuva.