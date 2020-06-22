Germany to be represented by ambassador at Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr will represent his country at the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24, an embassy spokesperson told TASS on Monday.
"The ambassador is expected to attend the Victory Parade on Red Square," the spokesperson said.
The Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square was to be held on May 9 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the parade would be held on June 24, the day when the first Victory Parade took place in Moscow 75 years ago. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, army units from 19 nations have been invited to take part.