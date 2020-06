NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. Russian citizen Stanislav Lisov, sentenced by a US court to four years in prison on cyber fraud charges, has been taken to an airport on Tuesday for subsequent deportation to Russia, a TASS correspondent reported.

At about 16:00 local time (23:00 Moscow time) on Tuesday, Lisov was taken to JFK Airport in New York.

The Russian citizen will board a special Aeroflot flight to Moscow, which is to take off at 19:20 local time (02:20 Moscow time on Wednesday).