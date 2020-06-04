Moscow to keep temporary hospitals in place until mass vaccination — mayor

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The temporary hospitals created in Moscow for accommodating novel coronavirus patients will stay in place until mass vaccination, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told TASS in an interview.

"The temporary hospitals we’ve created are top-notch ones. They will stay in place until the mass vaccination of the population has been completed in case of a second wave. This reserve will enable us to restore permanent hospitals to normal routine operation with greater confidence, which is very important," Sobyabnin said.

The city’s health service system, including outpatient clinics, ambulance stations and stationary hospitals, in cooperation with other services were reconfigured to the struggle against the coronavirus, but at the same time it managed to provide routine medical assistance to patients, including oncological ones. Moscow, in cooperation with federal and private clinics, has created the world’s largest system of providing hospital care to grave COVID-19 patients, Sobyanin said.

Also, an artificial intelligence-based diagnostics program was launched for identifying coronavirus-related pneumonias with 90% certainty. Moscow’s health service has demonstrated a very impressive performance in comparison with many advanced countries and cities, Sobyanin said.