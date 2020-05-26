Russia’s Vector Institute to begin clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine in late June - CEO

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Vector State Center for Virology and Biotechnology (Vector Institute) plans to begin clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine in late June this year, the Center’s CEO Rinat Maksyutov told TASS, adding that the Institute picked three promising vaccine prototypes for further research.

In April, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Maksyutov announced that the Vector Institute was ready to begin the first stage of clinical trials in May already, with the permission of the Ministry of Health. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at the time that it was possible.

"In accordance with the approved program, the clinical trials will start on June 29, 2020, after we obtain the results on the specific activity and safety of the vaccine from animal [testing] and obtain permission of the Ministry of Health. So far, we are on our schedule," he said.

The Vector CEO said that 25 vaccine variants were tested on animals, adding that three promising prototypes were chosen both as the most effective and most suitable for mass production.