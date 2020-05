Number of unemployed in Russia stood at to 4.45 mln people in April — report

MOSCOW, May 20. Russia’s recorded unemployment rose by 29% during days off declared as a response to the coronavirus spread to 1.665 mln people, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"As of yesterday, our recorded unemployment was up by 29% to 1.665 mln people compared with the period when the non-working period started," she said.