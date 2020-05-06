Growth in coronavirus cases in Moscow caused by disease better detection, says mayor

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The growth in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow suggests the illness’s better detection, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday.

"The dynamics, which we see in the increasing detectability, does not directly evidence the growth in the disease rate. It evidences, in the first place, the large number of tests and the detection of infected people," the Moscow mayor said at a meeting on the implementation of measures taken to support the economy and the social sphere amid the pandemic.

To date, a total of 165,929 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 21,327 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,537 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.