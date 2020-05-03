Russian, Italian servicemen decontaminate three retirement homes in Brescia

BERGAMO/Italy/, May 3. /TASS/. Russian and Italian servicemen have disinfected three retirement homes in the eastern part of Italy’s Brescia province, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s military specialists jointly with their Italian colleagues have carried out disinfection events in three medical facilities in the city of Brescia. The decontamination events involved more than 30 servicemen and seven units of special equipment," the ministry said.

The managers and personnel at these facilities welcomed the Russian and Italian military specialists with posters expressing gratitude and with applause.

So far, specialists of radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Defense Ministry, jointly with their Italian colleagues, have carried out a full sanitary disinfection effort at retirement homes in more than 90 communities of Lombardy. By now, the Russian military has disinfected more than 1 mln square meters of indoor premises in 109 buildings and more than 330,000 square meters of motorways.

Russia sent 15 jets between March 22 and March 25, with around 100 Russian military virologists and defense ministry specialists in epidemiology, as well as eight nursing brigades, and equipment for diagnostics and disinfection. The Russian specialists are working in Lombardy’s Bergamo, one of the most affected cities in northern Italy, and its outskirts.