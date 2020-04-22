Animals freely roam empty streets amid global coronavirus lockdown

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in stay-at-home rules worldwide, which in turn have resulted in empty urban landscapes that are slowly being reclaimed by certain wild species. Animals emerge from the wild into the open, reaching areas where they rarely venture into as they search for food. Take a look at the animals freely roaming around towns and cities and becoming an increasingly common sight around the planet.
Jackals are seen in Hayarkon Park, in the heart of Tel Aviv, Israel© AP Photo/Oded Balilty
A young boy riding his bike past a deer wandering around the shopping area in Nara, Japan© AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
A herd of goats walking the quiet streets in Llandudno, north Wales, UK© Pete Byrne/PA via AP
A wild rabbit hopping across an empty waterfront plaza in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston, USA© AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
A fox wandering through a residential street near West Middlesex University Hospital in London, UK© AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Four roe deers roaming past a gas station on a nearly-empty sidewalk in Zakopane, Poland© EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT
A wild boar family with three cubs roam at a street of the Carmel neighborhoods, in the northern city of Haifa, Israel© EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Stray dogs rest in the premise of the deserted Pashupatinath temple, the country's most revered Hindu temple, during the lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal© AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha
A peacock roams the streets after leaving a park in Madrid, Spain, 01 April 2020. Spain is on its 18th consecutive day of national lockdown imposed by the government in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.© EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN
monkeys wait for food at Pashupatinath temple, the country's most revered Hindu temple, during the lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal. Guards, staff and volunteers are making sure animals and birds on the temple grounds don't starve during the country's lockdown, which halted temple visits and stopped the crowds that used to line up to feed the animals. (© AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha
