Geolocation technologies to be used to trace ARVI patients in Moscow

A system of digital passes for trips by private and public transport came into force in Moscow on April 15

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. People diagnosed with acute respiratory viral infections will have to obey by the same lockdown rules as those diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. Their movements will be traced with the use of geolocation technologies, as follows from the Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin’s decree issued on Tuesday.

"From April 22, 2020, people with suspected novel coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV), as well as those with the symptoms of acute respiratory viral diseases are to observe the self-isolation regime at home like the one applicable to those with confirmed coronavirus infection," the document reads. Technologies of "electronic monitoring of a person’s geolocation," including those applying technical devices, will be used to control the observance of the isolation regime.

Read also Entering Moscow by car might take up to four hours, traffic authority reports