Three Moscow eparchy clerics test positive for coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Three clerics of the Moscow eparchy have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the coronavirus response working group under the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia said on Sunday.

"As of April 5, 2020, three clerics of the Moscow eparchy have tested positive for COVID-2019. <…> We call on those who contacted with these clerics to take care of their health and go into self-isolation," it said on its Telegram channel.

Two more clerics have symptoms of the coronavirus infection however their diagnosis has not yet been confirmed.

During a recent sermon in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia called on believers to refrain from visiting churches until his special blessing due to the spread of coronavirus and pray at home. In his sermon, he castigated priests who reject preventive measures as not very wise people.