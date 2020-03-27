Clinicians in Nenets Region may use telemedicine in treating COVID-19 patients

TASS, March 27. Clinicians of the Nenets Autonomous Region will use telemedicine in treating patients with the coronavirus infection in far-away and hard-to-reach settlements, the regional government’s press service said on Friday.

"Telemedicine technologies may be used to remotely treat patients with the coronavirus infection in light and medium forms," the press service said. "Patients in severe and critical states will be delivered to the region’s capital."

The regional hospital will use telemedicine to consult with clinicians in settlements, for example, if they have to decide whether sanitary aviation should bring a patient to the hospital in Naryan-Mar.

The region has no registered cases of the infection, while 119 people have been self-isolated, and 53 have been discharged from observation.

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus-related disease in central China late last year has spread to more than 190 countries. The World Health Organization has declared a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, more than 552,940 people have contracted the virus around the world. The disease has claimed 25,045 lives. In Russia, 1,036 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Forty five have recovered and been released from the hospital. Three have died.