Number of coronavirus infections in the world doubles in six days, exceeding 400,000

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Another five coronavirus patients have recovered in Moscow, bringing the total number to 14, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on Wednesday.

"Another five patients who recovered from the coronavirus were discharged from the Kommunarka hospital in the past 24 hours. There are no elderly people among them. All these people recently visited European countries," Rakova pointed out.