Eurovision Song Contest cancelled over coronavirus

THE HAGUE, March 18. /TASS/. The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, which was expected to take place in Rotterdam on May 12-16, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam," the statement reads. "The uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe - and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities - means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned," the organizers added.