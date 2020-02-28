Hainan medics treat more than 2,700 patients with coronavirus in Hubei

HAIKOU, February 28. /TASS/. Doctors and medical personnel from the Chinese province of Hainan who were sent to Hubei to tackle coronavirus helped more than 2,700 patients, 324 of those have already been discharged from hospitals, reported www.hinews.cn.

The first group of medical workers arrived in Jingzhou on January 27. Prior to this, the doctors worked, in particular, in the respiratory and emergency departments. The Hainan doctors are able to independently provide any necessary assistance to local medics in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. In total, more than 860 medics are working in Hubei province, helping local doctors in 12 hospitals in Wuhan and Jingzhou. Another group of Hainan doctors (278 medics) is heading there to tackle the virus.

When the epidemic only started, the situation in Hubei was very difficult, and Hainan doctors had to perform their duties in the face of a rapidly growing number of the infected, lack of medical equipment and materials. Hainan subsequently increased the volume of aid provided to Hubei afterwards, having sent a total of 12 batches of medical equipment and supplies. Moreover, Hainan sent more than 3,000 tonnes of food and essentials to Hubei. The next batch of aid (933 tonnes) is ready for shipment to Jingzhou.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have been reported in at least 55 countries and territories, including Russia. According to Chinese authorities, over 83,380 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has reached 2,850, while over 36,600 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.

Hainan confirmed 168 coronavirus cases on the island.