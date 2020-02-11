Chinese student diagnosed with coronavirus in Russia’s Tyumen leaves hospital

"Her lab tests indicate that she has recovered. We have discharged her today," she said.

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. A Chinese student at the Tyumen State Oil and Gas University, who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on January 31, has been discharged from the hospital, regional Health Department chief Inna Kulikova said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Novel coronavirus will reach its peak in China in mid-February, official says

Head of the Russian consumer watchdog in the Tuymen region Galina Sharukho added that the Chinese student would continue attending university classes. "The Chinese national poses no danger to other people," she said.

Kulikova pointed out that the student had received the usual treatment for flu symptoms.

Another four Chinese students were taken to the hospital along with the sick girl. "The students who arrived on the same flight from China remain in quarantine, and once the quarantine is over, they will be discharged. They have tested negative for the coronavirus," Kulikova pointed out.

Coronavirus outbreak

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in China has exceeded 42,700, while the death toll has passed 1,000, while more than 4,000 patients have recovered from the virus. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 24 other countries, including Russia.

Two coronavirus cases were identified in Russia’s Trans-Baikal and Tyumen regions on January 31. Both cases involved Chinese who were taken to the hospital. According to medical sources, both of them were infected with a mild form of the coronavirus.