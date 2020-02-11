Novel coronavirus will reach its peak in China in mid-February, official says

BEIJING, February 11. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak will reach its peak in China in mid-February, Zhong Nanshan, head of the team of experts established by the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, stated on Tuesday.

"Currently, it is hard to predict a turning point in the outbreak, however, it will reach its peak around mid-February," the expert said during a video link between a team of medical workers in Wuhan and their colleagues set to replace them later.