Flu and cold epidemic threshold exceeded in 37 regions of Russia

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Weekly flu and common cold epidemic threshold has been exceeded in 37 regions of Russia, the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being (Rospotrebnadzor) announced on its website Tuesday.

"Exceedance of weekly epidemic thresholds among the population was registered in 37 regions of the Russian Federation, as well as 9 regional capitals," the message reads.

Children between 7 and 14 are the most vulnerable to flu and common cold, the message says, adding that flu virus type B is dominant in the viral spectrum.

A voluntary vaccination is available for flu prevention. This year, 73.95 million people, or 50.5% of population, got the vaccine.