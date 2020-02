TASS, February 2. Two TV reporters have been wounded while doing their job in Syria’s northwestern Aleppo governorate, Syria’s Al Ekhbariya television channel reported on Sunday.

According to the television channel, the journalists from Iranian Arabic-language television channels were covering the Syrian government army’s offensive near al-Qarasi.

According to SANA news agency, cameramen from the Al-Alam and Al-Kausar television channels were wounded in an attack staged by terrorists.