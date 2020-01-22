Putin arrives in Sochi to meet with university students

SOCHI, January 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Sochi. The Kremlin press service informed earlier that the Russian leader plans to visit the Sirius Educational Center.

"In the run-up to the Day of Russian Students, the head of state will meet with the students of leading Russian universities who have demonstrated significant professional and social achievements, as well as with their professors and tutors," the Kremlin informed.

Traditionally, Putin meets with Russian students in the run-up to January 25, the Day of Russian Students. Last year, he visited Moscow State University.