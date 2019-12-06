Russian envoy awards Order of Friendship to renowned American professor Brumfield

WASHINGTON, December 6. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has awarded the Order of Friendship to a renowned American historian specializing in Russian architecture, professor of Slavic studies of the Tulane University William Craft Brumfield, the Embassy said on its Facebook page.

The award ceremony for the Order of Friendship was held during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Russian Cultural Center in Washington, D.C.

"Today it’s a great honor for us to present professor Brumfield with a high state award of the Russian Federation - the Order of Friendship in accordance with the Russian presidential decree signed on October 26, 2019, for achievements in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the nations, fruitful activity in conciliating and mutually enriching the cultures of our nations and peoples. Please accept our most cordial congratulations!" Antonov said.

The Russian envoy praised Brumfield’s contribution to the development of Russian-US relations. "For many years professor Brumfield has been popularizing Russian cultural heritage: he has inventoried over 10 thousand Russian architectural landmarks, written 39 books published in Russian and English. Over a thousand of his photographs of the Russian Far North architecture monuments are now part of the collection of the U.S. Library of Congress, and over 100 thousand digital files, 40 thousand negatives and 12 thousand photos are kept at the U.S. National Gallery of Art. Photos taken by William Brumfield have been exhibited at many galleries and museums in the U.S., Russia, France and Canada," he said.

Professor Brumfield received a number of regional and agency awards for his accomplishments, including the Likhachev Prize in 2014 for "his outstanding contribution to preservation of the historical and cultural heritage of Russia."