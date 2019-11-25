{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Legendary Soviet spy Gohar Vartanian dies aged 93

The work of Gohar Vartanian and her husband during the 1943 Tehran Conference inspired the 1981 Soviet-French-Swiss political thriller Teheran 43
Gohar Vartanian Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Gohar Vartanian
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Legendary Soviet spy Gohar Vartanian, who took part in a secret operation to ensure the security of the 1943 Tehran Conference, died in Moscow on Monday at the age of 93, chief spokesman of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Ivanov told TASS.

"She passed away today," he said.

Gohar Leonovna Vartanian was born on January 25, 1926 in Leninakan (now Gyumri), Armenia. In early 1930s, her family moved to Iran. At the age of 16, she joined the anti-fascist group of her future husband, Gevork Andreevich Vartanian. In 1943, as part of this group, she took part in an operation to ensure the security of the 1943 Tehran Conference, a wartime strategy meeting of Joseph Stalin, Franklin Roosevelt, and Winston Churchill.

In 1951, the Vartanians were evacuated to the Soviet Union and successfully graduated from the Yerevan Institute of Foreign Languages in 1956. The couple kept working abroad as deep-cover agents for more than 30 years, until 1986.

"Gohar Leonovna retired in December 1986," Ivanov said. "During her retirement, she continued active work to train young specialists, passing on her rich experience."

The work of Gohar Vartanian and her husband (under aliases Henri and Anita) during the Tehran Conference inspired the 1981 Soviet-French-Swiss political thriller Teheran 43. The film is based on events surrounding Operation Long Jump, during which Nazi Germany attempted to assassinate the Big Three leaders during the Tehran Conference.

Russian PM praises TASS for using modern approaches to working with information
Medvedev said. The prime minister acknowledged that he had not dropped by the TASS headquarters for a while and added that the CIS Information Council meeting had become a great opportunity to do so
Read more
Russian tanks to get urban survival kits in 2020
In 2020, 15 models of armored and motor vehicles excelling foreign rivals by some parameters will enter service in the Russian Army
Read more
Putin calls United Russia a party that is not afraid of difficult decisions
Russian President noted, that the status of the United Russia party is to serve the people for the sake of the country’s future rather than to rule
Read more
Russia in talks with Norway over SSJ-100 deliveries - minister
"Indeed, talks about deliveries of SSJ-100 planes are underway. Of course, there have been no decisions yet," Denis Manturov said
Read more
Russian space agency plans to place telescopes on Moon to track dangerous asteroids
The system will track potentially dangerous objects against the Sun’s background and in deep space
Read more
Poland’s Viki Gabor wins Junior Eurovision 2019
She is followed by Kazakhstan’s Yerzhan Maxim who takes the second place, Melani Garcia is third. Russian duet of Deneberel Oorzhak and Tatiana Mezhentseva comes in 13th
Read more
Twitter blocks account of positive project about Russia without explanation
Renowned politicians and officials were among the "Good News" subscribers
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s latest frigate sails to White Sea for trials
The frigate’s crew will hold a series of trials to test-fire new missile armament and practice planned combat training measures
Read more
Press review: Russia won’t meddle in Iran-Israel conflict and S-400s may give India boost
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 21
Read more
Second pilot dies of heart attack after emergency landing
The Aeroflot plane, en route from Moscow to Anapa, landed at Platov International Airport at 9.57 a.m.
Read more
Russian-made S-400 air defense systems to operate autonomously in Turkey - top brass
The head of the Turkish Defense Ministry stressed that "S-400s are a very important mechanism for ensuring Turkey’s defense and security"
Read more
Iran asks Russia for $2bln loan to build power plants, railroads - energy minister
According to Alexander Novak, taking into account earlier decisions on loans to Iran, the loans might amount to a total of about $5 billion
Read more
Drills involving Russian, Chinese and South African ships kick off in Cape Town
Earlier there were plans to carry out naval drills between South Africa and France and then Germany in the Cape of Good Hope area, which were rescheduled for next year
Read more
Regular technical meeting on gas transit via Ukraine to be held next week - minister
Earlier Russia, the European Union and Ukraine agreed to continue negotiations in the coming days and to sum them up next week
Read more
Commander of Russian Navy to visit Japan on November 23-26
The visit was coordinated in May after talks between the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Japan in Tokyo
Read more
Bolivia's interim government wants to develop energy projects with Russia — diplomat
Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan met with Bolivia's acting minister of hydrocarbons and energy Hugo Zamora Castedo on Friday
Read more
Mi-8 helicopter makes emergency landing in Siberia’s Yamal
The helicopter landed on Novoportovsky oil field, its chassis and tail were damaged
Read more
Russia plans new trials of Tsirkon hypersonic missile before yearend — source
The tests will take place at a naval range of the Northern Fleet, the source specified
Read more
Serbian president calls Vladimir Putin a true friend of Serbia
Aleksandar Vucic recalled that his country is one of few countries that have not slapped Russia with sanctions
Read more
Russia to reinforce its military base in Tajikistan with latest jamming station
The latest station’s equipment makes it possible to set up as many as 100 radio interference posts
Read more
Russian delegation to inspect military facilities in Portugal
Russian group plans to inspect a certain area in Portugal on November 25-29
Read more
Bolivia’s parliament approves bill on snap presidential election
Now the document will be sent to interim president Jeanine Anez for signature
Read more
Daimler Truck acquires 15% in Russia's Kamaz
Previously Daimler Truck’s parent company, Daimler AG, held that share of stock
Read more
Outcome of USSR's collapse was worse than most negative expectations, says Putin
The inefficient economic policy in the then Soviet Union "actually led to a collapse in the social sphere and had prolonged consequences in the political sphere," the president said
Read more
Potential investors to present proposals on construction of bridge across Lena in December
Russia’s transport ministry expects Yakutia to submit an amended application concerning the Lena Bridge project to be considered by the commission on public-private partnership at the end of the current year or at the beginning of the next year
Read more
Washington imposes restrictions because Chinese economy is more efficient — Putin
Putin also said that the Chinese currency "has been gaining the position it deserves on the global financial market"
Read more
Crimea will be able to export electricity, first time ever
According to head of the republic of Crimea Sergey Aksenov, the upgrade of the power grid will be the next important step for the republic
Read more
Russia to do its utmost to continue traditions of Soviet diplomat Troyanovsky - Lavrov
According to Russia’s top diplomat, Troyanovsky was famous for his erudition, diplomatic intuition and the ability to find brilliant ways out of any situations
Read more
Russia welcomes Dutch court’s ruling on Kerch Strait incident
On November 25, 2018, three Ukrainian naval ships illegally crossed the Russian state border, trespassed into Russian territorial waters and conducted dangerous maneuvers
Read more
Russian, Finnish prime ministers to discuss bilateral projects, Russia-EU relations
According to the cabinet, the parties are expected to discuss Russian-Finnish trade, economy, energy, industrial and humanitarian cooperation
Read more
Russia’s import substitution effort produced ‘serious’ results — Putin
In this sense, Russia’s economy benefitted from trade restrictions imposed by the West, Putin said
Read more
Press review: Turkey concedes in dispute over S-400s and tensions on the rise in Syria
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, November 25
Read more
US to quit ISS project after testing its manned spacecraft — cosmonaut Ryazansky
The United States plans to create a satellite of the Moon called Lunar Orbital Gateway, to be used for missions in the Moon’s orbit and as a platform for providing support for works on the Moon’s surface and as a springboard for deep space missions
Read more
Russian embassy reminds Estonia that it agreed to its current borders
At the same time, the embassy reiterated that the 1920 Treaty of Tartu had receded into history
Read more
Russia's GDP growth in 2019 may be higher than forecast 1.3% — finance minister
The government sees a positive trend in economic growth, according to Anton Siluanov
Read more
Shipbuilders to float out 2nd Project 636.3 sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet on December 26
The Admiralty Shipyard transferred the Project 636.3 first submarine to the Pacific Fleet on Monday, November 25
Read more
Kiev sent draft gas transit contracts to Gazprom — Ukraine’s Energy Ministry
Signing a gas transit contract with Gazprom is a priority for Ukraine, according to the minister
Read more
Taliban delaying Beijing-hosted inter-Afghan meeting, says Russian envoy
Zamir Kabulo said earlier that the Russian side expects the inn meeting in Beijing to be held before the end of this year
Read more
Russian latest frigate practices inter-operability with aircraft during White Sea trials
The forces of the Northern Fleet’s Belomorsk naval base will provide support for the trials
Read more
Russia will not take part in Miss Universe 2019
The prospective participant Alina Sanko does not have enough time to get a US visa and prepare for the Miss Universe pageant, director of the Miss Russia contest Anastasia Belyak said
Read more
Construction of second stage of Vostochny spaceport goes ahead as scheduled - Roscosmos
We have employed more than 1,260 staff and 140 vehicles, head of the Russian space agency Dmitry Rogozin said
Read more
Putin believes use of AI in defense sector should be extended
He noted that the work on preparing the state armament program until 2033 will begin in 2020, and the main goal of the new period will be to build up qualitative and quantitative characteristics of weapons and equipment
Read more
IRGC commander says riots in Iran were part of plot neutralized in 48 hours
Ali Fadavi did not say who had been behind the riots
Read more
Russia to start mass deliveries of T-90M main battle tanks to troops
The serial production of BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles with the Berezhok combat module will begin in the near future too
Read more
Russian missile cruiser visits Cape Town for drills with navies of South Africa and China
The Russian task force, consisting of missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, medium sea tanker Vyazma and the rescue tug SB-406, will take part in the first joint drills with the navies of South Africa and China
Read more
First Project 636.3 submarine enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
Overall, Russia’s Pacific Fleet will get six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines
Read more
Press review: Russia may benefit from Japan-S. Korea tensions and plans to invest in Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 22
Read more
Russia’s top brass confirms military satellite’s exit from orbit
The satellite’s fragments burnt in the dense layers of the atmosphere
Read more
Tokyo should recognize Russia's sovereignty over Kurils to conclude peace treaty - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted, that the 1956 declaration also clearly states that first Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty over all its lands are recognized, and then everything else will possibly be discussed
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
Work of Syrian Constitutional Committee might be under threat — Russian foreign minister
Russia's top diplomat called on UN representatives to prevent any attempts to interfere in the work of the committee
Read more