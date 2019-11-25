Over 33 million Russian nationals tested for HIV this year, says minister

MOSCOW, November 25./TASS/. Over 33 million Russian nationals have been tested for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the first ten months of this year, Russian Minister of Health Veronika Skvortsova told an all-Russia forum for AIDS specialists on Monday.

"Over 33 million people have learned their HIV status in the first ten months of the current year," the minister said. "Next year we are facing a more ambitious task - to increase the coverage to the 90% recommended by the United Nations," Skvortsova added.

The UN has set the task to achieve a 90-percent HIV detection rate and to provide treatment for the HIV-infected people, she noted. According to the minister, 32 Russian regions have a coverage of more than 70% at the moment, and three regions - over 80%

Besides, 98.3% of the children born to HIV-infected mothers were born healthy this year, the minister stressed.