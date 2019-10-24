Putin compliments summit participant for addressing forum in fluent Russian

SOCHI, October 24./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn attention to the speech by a participant in the Russia-Africa Summit who addressed the forum in fluent Russian on Thursday.

"I was very pleased today, when one of the participants in our discussion made his whole speech in Russian, besides practically without an accent," the Russian president said.

He noted that Russia would continue work to educate specialists from Africa. "Let me reiterate that with the assistance of our country, more than 100 educational establishments have been built in Africa," he said.

Russia has been educating African specialists not only at its higher educational establishments, and also at joint educational centers in African countries, where 250,000 people have been educated, the Russian president added.

Another 150,000 people or so have been trained during the construction and running of major industrial enterprises, he stressed.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi has hosted the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. All 54 African countries took part in the event, with 43 of them represented by heads of state. Eight major African integration associations and organizations were also involved in the event. An economic forum took place on the summit’s sidelines, attended by the continent’s heads of state, as well as representatives of the business community and government agencies. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event, and TASS is the official photo host agency of the summit and economic forum.