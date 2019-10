BELGRADE, October 14. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill may pay a visit to South Korea in June 2020, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko said on Monday.

"Next year, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill is expected to visit the Korean Peninsula. IT will probably take place in June," she said at a meeting with South Korea’s parliament speaker Moon Hee-sang.