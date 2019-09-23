Cabinet will approve all documents to perform Paris Climate Agreement

"I signed the decree. This pertains to adoption of the Paris Agreement on climate. The topic is well-known worldwide, the high-profile one, covered and talked about on a going basis. Obviously, global climate changes can only be stopped jointly, in concert," the Prime Minister said.

GORKI, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a government decree related to Russia’s entry into the Paris Agreement on climate action. Medvedev made this statement at a meeting with his deputies on Monday.

"There are no doubts we will approve documents related to performance of the Paris Agreement. The most important is that the economy should target performance of relevant requirements of the Paris Agreement," Medvedev said.

"These are new technologies, new project solutions and development of new business areas, which are none too many with us - everything related to the so-called low-carbon economy, the green economy," the Prime Minister noted.

The climatic summit organized within the framework of the UN General Assembly’s session has started its work in New York, Medvedev said. "Russia is proactively involved in measures undertaken by the international community in this sphere," he added.