International cooperation vital to fight cancer — Russian president

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a welcoming address to attendees and guests of the second International Forum of Oncology and Radiology. The text was published on the Kremlin’s official website on Monday.

"Serious and dangerous malignant tumor diseases, spread of oncological disorders are a modern challenge facing humanity," Putin underlined. "To respond to it and achieve a true breakthrough we need broad international cooperation aimed at sharing best clinical practices, looking for unorthodox measures based on an inter-subject approach and integrating capabilities of nuclear and digital technologies."

The president also underlined that effective treatment of oncological disorders is set out as a priority for the Russian healthcare.

Putin is confident that close collaboration between doctors, scientists and academia will facilitate to solving problems related to the spread, detection and prevention of cancer.

The second International Forum of Oncology and Radiology is held in Moscow on September 23-27.