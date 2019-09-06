Russian foreign minister commends Mugabe’s contribution to bilateral ties' establishment

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign ministry has paid tribute to the late ex-President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe for his personal contribution to the establishment of friendly relations between the two countries.

"Robert Mugabe took an active role in his people’s struggle for independence and subsequent development of government institutions in Zimbabwe. We commend Robert Mugabe’s huge personal contribution to the establishment and strengthening of friendly Russian-Zimbabwean relations," the ministry said on Friday.

Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s President from 1987 to 2017, died on Friday at the age of 95. He visited Russia in 1985, 1987 and 2015. He was emeritus professor of the Moscow State University, the ministry noted.