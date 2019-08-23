No data about another blast at military test site near Severodvinsk, local authorities say

ARKHANGELSK, August 23. /TASS/. The authorities of Russia’s northwestern Arkhangelsk region said on Friday they have no information about another alleged explosion at a military test site near Severodvinsk on August 8.

Reuters said earlier in the day citing Norway’s Seismic Array, or NORSAR, that another blast had occurred at the test site on August 8.

"We have no information about any explosions near Severodvinsk on August 8," a spokesman for the Arkhangelsk region government told TASS.

According to Russian president’s special envoy for nature protection, environment and transport, Sergei Ivanov, neither Russian nor foreign nuclear monitoring stations had registered any radiation spikes following the blast at the military test site near Severodvinsk.

The accident at a military test site near Severodvinsk, in Russia’s northwestern Arkhangelsk Region, occurred on August 8. The Russian defense ministry said back then that two people had died in the accident but gave no further details. However Rosatom, a Russian state-run atomic energy corporation, said on August 10 that five of its employees had died in a fire and a subsequent explosion during engineering works at isotope energy sources of a liquid propellant jet engine. Three more employees had been taken to the hospital.

The Russian defense ministry pledged there had been "no hazardous emissions in the atmosphere and the radiation levels are within the norm.".