Russia sends invitations to 75th WWII victory anniversary celebrations to SCO leaders

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Russian side has sent invitations to take part in the celebration of the World War II victory’s 75th anniversary in Moscow to the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told a meeting of the SCO national coordinators on Tuesday.

"2020 will see large celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, particularly engaging the SCO countries. Heads of your states have already been sent invitations on behalf of the Russian president to participate in the events in Moscow, commemorating this date," the diplomat pointed out.