Fiat recalls 246 cars in Russia due to problems with cruise control

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Fiat's Russian dealer recalled 246 Freemont cars in the country due to cruise control problems. The recall applied to cars sold in 2013-2014.

According to the report, the reason for the recall is the likelihood of a short circuit and subsequent interruption of data transmission from tires when cruise control is active, according to the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart).

The engine control module software will be checked and updated if necessary, the report said.