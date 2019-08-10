Western cuisine festival underway on Hainan

HAIKOU, August 10. /TASS/. The international festival of western cuisine is held in Haikou, the administrative center of the southern Chinese province of Hainan. According to www.hinews.cn portal, the event became part of the International Gastronomic Season, which is held in Haikou from July to September in 2019.

During the festival, which runs until September 6, about 70 restaurants will amaze residents and guests of Haikou with both familiar and beloved Western dishes, as well as interesting novelties and various dishes considered as "overseas food." A lot of interesting contests and events can also be expected: a latte contest, a competition for the most creative dining table setting, peculiarities of Western etiquette.

According to the news publication, in recent years, Haikou's catering industry has seen significant changes - more and more Western restaurants are opening in the city, drawing young people's interest.

The International Gastronomy Season in Haikou will also host a beer and crayfish festival, a week of Hainan cuisine, a hogo festival (translated from Chinese as a "hot pot") and other events. According to the organizers, until September, the city’s restaurants will attract visitors with various contests and promos, as well as arrange free tastings.